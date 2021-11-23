  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour

NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour

NEET-UG 2021: "The exam body was bound to follow the rules which allow for relaxation for persons with disability. Lack of remedy will cause irreparable injury. Authority cannot be allowed to get away," SC bench observed

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 1:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
JEE, NEET 2022: Know About Free Coaching, NTA-Approved Study Material
NEET Counselling 2021: Check Previous Year’s Cut-Off For Government Colleges
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Soon; Here’s How To Apply
NEET 2022: How To Score 700+ In The Medical Entrance Exam
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Advisory For UG Medical Aspirants
NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour
The top court allows the exam conducting authority two weeks time to find a remedy
Image credit: PTI/ FILE

NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Testing Agency to grant relief to a disabled candidate who was denied extra hour in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam 2021. The Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Vikram Nath in their verdict observed, "The exam body was bound to follow the rules which allow for relaxation for persons with disability. Lack of remedy will cause irreparable injury. Authority cannot be allowed to get away."

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Meanwhile, the top court refused to allow students to re-write the medical entrance. The court directed NTA to find a solution for the injustice meted out to the petitioner, a female aspirant suffering from dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that impairs writing.

The court allows the exam conducting authority two weeks time to find a remedy. "A lack of remedy by this Court could cause irretrievable injustice to the life of the student. As an examining body, the National Testing Agency cannot get away from responsibility and accountability," the verdict mentioned.

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC) NEET 2021 NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022
Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022
IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Delhi Govt Calls Back Teachers In Covid Duty
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Delhi Govt Calls Back Teachers In Covid Duty
BHU Entrance Exam (UET, PET) Results 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
BHU Entrance Exam (UET, PET) Results 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................