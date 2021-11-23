Image credit: PTI/ FILE The top court allows the exam conducting authority two weeks time to find a remedy

NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Testing Agency to grant relief to a disabled candidate who was denied extra hour in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam 2021. The Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Vikram Nath in their verdict observed, "The exam body was bound to follow the rules which allow for relaxation for persons with disability. Lack of remedy will cause irreparable injury. Authority cannot be allowed to get away."

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Meanwhile, the top court refused to allow students to re-write the medical entrance. The court directed NTA to find a solution for the injustice meted out to the petitioner, a female aspirant suffering from dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that impairs writing.

The court allows the exam conducting authority two weeks time to find a remedy. "A lack of remedy by this Court could cause irretrievable injustice to the life of the student. As an examining body, the National Testing Agency cannot get away from responsibility and accountability," the verdict mentioned.