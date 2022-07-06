  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Scorecard Link Active; Check Here

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Scorecard Link Active; Check Here

The Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 scorecard download link has been activated today on July 6, 2022. The PSEB 10th result 2022 term 2 was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday, July 5.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 10:15 am IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Last Year’s Pass Percentage Trends
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Expected Soon; Know Where, How To Check
Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 10th Result: Live Update
Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 10th Result Declared
PSEB 10th Result 2020: Punjab Board Matric Result Released; Direct Link Here
PSEB Board Result 2020: Class 10, 8, And 5 Result On Internal Assessment Marks
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Scorecard Link Active; Check Here
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022
New Delhi:

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 scorecard download link has been activated today on July 6, 2022. The PSEB 10th result 2022 term 2 was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday, July 5 and board informed students to download their scorecard from July 6 onwards. The students can now download the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 e-marksheet from the official website (pseb.ac.in) as well as the direct link shared below. PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

According to the official updates, a total of 3,23,361 appeared for the Punjab Board high school examination. Of which as many as 3,16,699 students made it to PSEB Class 10 result 2022. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.94 percent this year. The girls have surpassed boys by scoring 99.34 percent marks. While the pass percentage of boys is recorded at 98.83 percent.

In order to get Punjab board class 10 hassle free result, students can click on the direct link mentioned here

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

Students may also follow the simple steps provided below to check and download their PSEB 10th Marksheet 2022 from the official website.

PSEB 10th Marksheet 2022 - How to Download

1. Visit the PSEB official website - pseb.ac.in

2. Click on the 'PSEB 10th Result 2022' link

3. Now enter login credentials and click on 'view result' tab

4. The PSEB 10th result will appear on the screen

5. Check and download the PSEB 10th marksheet pdf

6. Print a hard copy of it for future references.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB 10th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link Activated; Websites To Check
Live | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link Activated; Websites To Check
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Link At Pseb.ac.in: How To Download Scorecard
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Link At Pseb.ac.in: How To Download Scorecard
TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know When; How to Check
TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know When; How to Check
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................