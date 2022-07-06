Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Scorecard Link Active; Check Here

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 scorecard download link has been activated today on July 6, 2022. The PSEB 10th result 2022 term 2 was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday, July 5 and board informed students to download their scorecard from July 6 onwards. The students can now download the PSEB result 2022 Class 10 e-marksheet from the official website (pseb.ac.in) as well as the direct link shared below. PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

According to the official updates, a total of 3,23,361 appeared for the Punjab Board high school examination. Of which as many as 3,16,699 students made it to PSEB Class 10 result 2022. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.94 percent this year. The girls have surpassed boys by scoring 99.34 percent marks. While the pass percentage of boys is recorded at 98.83 percent.

In order to get Punjab board class 10 hassle free result, students can click on the direct link mentioned here

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

Students may also follow the simple steps provided below to check and download their PSEB 10th Marksheet 2022 from the official website.

PSEB 10th Marksheet 2022 - How to Download

1. Visit the PSEB official website - pseb.ac.in

2. Click on the 'PSEB 10th Result 2022' link

3. Now enter login credentials and click on 'view result' tab

4. The PSEB 10th result will appear on the screen

5. Check and download the PSEB 10th marksheet pdf

6. Print a hard copy of it for future references.