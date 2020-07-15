  • Home
  • Education
  • 234 Students Score 100% Marks In Kerala Plus Two Exam

234 Students Score 100% Marks In Kerala Plus Two Exam

234 students have secured perfect 100% mark in Kerala plus two exam this year. The exam result has been announced today by the State Education Minister C. Raveendranath.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 2:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Kerala Plus Two Result Announced: Live Updates
Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Know How To Check
Kerala Plus Two Result Declared, 85.13% Pass
Kerala Plus Two Result Soon. Direct Links Here
Kerala Plus Two Result: List Of Official Websites
Kerala +2 Result Today
234 Students Score 100% Marks In Kerala Plus Two Exam
Kerala plus two result: A total of 18,510 students have secured above A+, the highest grade in the exam.
New Delhi:

234 students have secured perfect 100% mark in Kerala plus two exam this year. The exam result has been announced today by the State Education Minister C. Raveendranath. 85.13% of the total students have passed the exam which was held by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala.

A total of 18,510 students have secured above A+, the highest grade in the exam.

100% pass has been registered by 114 schools in the state which are affiliated to the DHSE Kerala.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the result on various official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala plus two result will also be available on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps.

The students who were unable to appear for the exams will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala DHSE Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, 91.46% Pass: Live Update
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, 91.46% Pass: Live Update
Kerala Plus Two Result Announced: Live Updates
Live | Kerala Plus Two Result Announced: Live Updates
Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Know How To Check
Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Know How To Check
Kerala Plus Two Result Declared, 85.13% Pass
Kerala Plus Two Result Declared, 85.13% Pass
In CBSE Class 10 Exam, Less Than 10% Students Score 90 And Above
In CBSE Class 10 Exam, Less Than 10% Students Score 90 And Above
.......................... Advertisement ..........................