Kerala plus two result: A total of 18,510 students have secured above A+, the highest grade in the exam.

234 students have secured perfect 100% mark in Kerala plus two exam this year. The exam result has been announced today by the State Education Minister C. Raveendranath. 85.13% of the total students have passed the exam which was held by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala.

100% pass has been registered by 114 schools in the state which are affiliated to the DHSE Kerala.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the result on various official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala plus two result will also be available on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps.

The students who were unable to appear for the exams will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams.