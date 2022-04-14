KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Puts Admissions Under MP/ DM Quota On Hold

Image credit: File Photo The application process for the KVS Class 1 admission was closed on April 13

KVS Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has put on hold the admission under special provisions in Kendriya Vidyalayas under District Magistrate/ Member of Parliament (MP) quota. "As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be done under special provisions till further orders," read the KVS letter sent to schools. As per the special provision, the MPs can recommend 10 children for admission between classes 1 to 9. Apart from the MP/ DM quota, there are 15- 16 other special provisions through which admissions can be made.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has put on hold the admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas under special provisions including MPs quota and District Magistrate quota till further orders. — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The application process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission was earlier closed on April 13. Previously, the registration deadline for KV Class 1 admission was April 11 but the KVS had extended it till April 13 after Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.

The application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill the application form. For details on KVS admission, please visit the website- kvsangathan.nic.in.