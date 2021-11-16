Image credit: PTI/ FILE JNUEE result will be released soon

JNUEE Result 2021: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has activated the link to update the qualifying degree of the candidates appeared in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021). The window to update marks will remain open till November 17 (11:50 PM), the candidates can do so through the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNUEEE in its official notification mentioned, "Candidates are given one time opportunity to upload the qualifying degree (mark sheet) by logging into Account. You are requested to open the JNUEE window for three days, i.e. 15th, 16th & 17th November 2021 (11.50 pm).”

JNUEE Result 2021: How to upload mark sheets

Visit the JNUEE website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Move to the 'Important Links' section available on the official website In the new window opened, enter application number, date of birth and text Upload mark sheets and click on the 'Submit' tab Download, take a print out for further reference.

JNUEE was conducted between September 20 and 23 as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to programmes offered by the university. The provisional answer key was released on October 11, and the candidates raised objections on answer key till October 12. Following the objections raised, the result including the final answer key is expected to be released this month.

For PhD admission, in addition to qualifying the entrance exam, candidates will have to sit for a viva-voce round. The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.

For further details on JNUEE, please visit the website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.