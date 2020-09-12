  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Result 2020: JEE Cut Off Percentile Rises For General Category, Drops For Rest

JEE Main Result 2020: JEE Cut Off Percentile Rises For General Category, Drops For Rest

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: The NTA has declared the JEE Main result 2020 for the two sessions held in April and September.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced, Check Category-Wise JEE Cut Off
JEE-Mains Results Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2020 Result: Check 38 State-Wise Women Toppers Here
NTA Releases JEE Main 2020 Final Answer Key
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Meet State-Wise Toppers
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; How to Download JEE Cut Off
JEE Main Result 2020: JEE Cut Off Percentile Rises For General Category, Drops For Rest
JEE Main Cut-off 2020 Percentile
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main Result 2020: This year, the JEE cut-off percentile for general category candidates in the “common rank list” (CRL) is 90.3765335, up from 89.7548849 in 2019. However, the cut-off NTA scores for JEE Main 2020 have dropped for all other categories -- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA scores and cut-offs for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted in two sessions, from January 6 to 9, and again, from September 1 to 6. Over 10.6 lakh wrote the JEE Main 2020 in January and 6.35 lakh wrote JEE Main 2020 in September. One group of candidates was common to both exams. However, after the second round, the NTA compiles results of both sessions and releases combined JEE cut-off and ranks.

The JEE Main cut-off score basically indicates the score of the last person to write the JEE Main who has qualified to write the JEE Advanced for admission to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology or IIT. The top 2,50,000 (2.5 lakh) scorers in the JEE Main are eligible to write the JEE Advanced. A drop or increase in the cut-off percentile scores, therefore, implies a general decline or improvement in performance.

JEE Main Cut-off Score: 2019 And 2020 Compared


Category

JEE Cut-off 2019

JEE Cut-off 2020

Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category

89.7548849

90.3765335

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

78.2174869


70.2435518

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)

74.3166557


72.8887969

Scheduled Castes (SC)

54.0128155


50.1760245

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

44.3345172


39.0696101

People with Disability (PwD)

0.1137173


0.0618524


Registration for JEE Advanced is set to begin tomorrow. The final scores out of 100 are arrived at after a process of normalisation that evens out the differences between the tests held over days and shifts. The JEE cut-off scores are calculated to the seventh decimal place to break the tie between candidates in these highly competitive exams.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main result IIT JEE Main JEE Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced, Check Category-Wise JEE Cut Off
Live | JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced, Check Category-Wise JEE Cut Off
JEE-Mains Results Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile
JEE-Mains Results Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2020 Result: Check 38 State-Wise Women Toppers Here
JEE Main 2020 Result: Check 38 State-Wise Women Toppers Here
NTA Releases JEE Main 2020 Final Answer Key
NTA Releases JEE Main 2020 Final Answer Key
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Meet State-Wise Toppers
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Meet State-Wise Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................