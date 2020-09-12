Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Cut-off 2020 Percentile

JEE Main Result 2020: This year, the JEE cut-off percentile for general category candidates in the “common rank list” (CRL) is 90.3765335, up from 89.7548849 in 2019. However, the cut-off NTA scores for JEE Main 2020 have dropped for all other categories -- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA scores and cut-offs for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted in two sessions, from January 6 to 9, and again, from September 1 to 6. Over 10.6 lakh wrote the JEE Main 2020 in January and 6.35 lakh wrote JEE Main 2020 in September. One group of candidates was common to both exams. However, after the second round, the NTA compiles results of both sessions and releases combined JEE cut-off and ranks.

The JEE Main cut-off score basically indicates the score of the last person to write the JEE Main who has qualified to write the JEE Advanced for admission to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology or IIT. The top 2,50,000 (2.5 lakh) scorers in the JEE Main are eligible to write the JEE Advanced. A drop or increase in the cut-off percentile scores, therefore, implies a general decline or improvement in performance.

JEE Main Cut-off Score: 2019 And 2020 Compared





Category JEE Cut-off 2019 JEE Cut-off 2020 Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category 89.7548849 90.3765335 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 78.2174869

70.2435518 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 74.3166557

72.8887969 Scheduled Castes (SC) 54.0128155

50.1760245 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 44.3345172

39.0696101 People with Disability (PwD) 0.1137173

0.0618524





Registration for JEE Advanced is set to begin tomorrow. The final scores out of 100 are arrived at after a process of normalisation that evens out the differences between the tests held over days and shifts. The JEE cut-off scores are calculated to the seventh decimal place to break the tie between candidates in these highly competitive exams.