CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE Result Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in, Results.gov.in, Cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020 On July 15. Here's How To Check

CBSE 10th Result 2020: The national education board will release the CBSE 10th results at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 1:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will release CBSE 10th results on July 15. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced today that the results will be released tomorrow. The Board, in a submission to the Supreme Court on June 26, had said that both Class 10 and Class 12 results of the annual examinations will be released by July 15. The national education board will release the CBSE 10th results at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Candidates would need their roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID for accessing the CBSE results from the official websites. Apart from the official websites, the Board exam results will also be available through SMS, IVRS and Umang app. The Board released the CBSE 12th results on July 13 for more than 11 lakh students.

CBSE 10th result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your CBSE 10th results:

1: Visit the official CBSE results portal at cbseresults.nic.in

2: Click on the CBSE 10th results link given on the homepage

3: On next page open, enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID

4: Download your results from next page.

The Human Resource Development Minister also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.



