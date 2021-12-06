CAT 2021 Answer Key: Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CAT 2021 answer key at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2021 Answer Key: The answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is expected to be released this week, by Sunday (December 12). As per the schedule, the CAT answer key will be released by December first week, and result by the second week of January 2022. The candidates can check answer key and download score card at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates can access the answer key and response sheet by logging in with their credentials. The CAT was held on Sunday, November 28, and the candidates reviewed the paper as balanced with equal weightage given to every sections.

CAT 2021 Answer Key: Steps to download

Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in Click on registered candidate login Key in your login credentials Download the CAT 2021 answer key Take a print out for further reference.

The answer key contains correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key. The authorities will also allow the students to raise objections, if any, against the CAT 2021 and the response sheets. Following the verifications of objections raised, the final answer key and result will be released.

For updates on answer key and result, please refer to the website- iimcat.ac.in.