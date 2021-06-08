Image credit: Shutterstock Students wait final decision on Assam Class 10, 12 Board exams

The High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) students of Assam are demanding that the state government cancel Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have started an online campaign on Twitter using #WakeUpSEBAAHSEC, #CancelAssamBoardExams and #CancelAssamBoardExam to register their protest. HSLC or Class 10 Board exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and HS Board exam under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

While demanding the cancellation of Assam Class 10 and 12 board exams, students asserted that many states have called off the exams this year. The Assam government must decide and cancel Assam Matric and HSLC exams this year, students said.

Additionally, the students cited the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) by the Centre.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled Class 12 exams for ICSE after a meeting was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Class 10 exam was also cancelled by the CISCE and CBSE on April 16.

Several students asked the government to opt for alternative assessment methods. Many said that their syllabus was incomplete and no revisions were done. “This is not the Time to hold offline exams. Even if they are of shorter time period the risk is same. Please go for other methods, we dont want to waste our academic year. Those who are unhappy with the results can be given a chance later,” said a student from Assam.

“We are already left behind! CBSE students are now focusing for entrance exams and have already started their preparation. Meanwhile, we are being forced to sit in the exam. Please help us Cancel HSLC&HS Exam,” a student said.

“The students of other boards have already started preparing for entrance examinations but we AHSEC and SEBA students are still stuck in boards exam phase,” another student said on Twitter.

“Many state board have cancelled the HS examination than why our EM is so determined to conduct our examination. Why Sir? Respected [PM Modi] sir said that cancellation of exam is taken considering the health of students,” student said.