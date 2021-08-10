  • Home
99.9% Students Passed Class 10 SSLC Exams: Karnataka Minister

Hours after the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) got declared, State Minister informed that 99.9 per cent of the students of Class 10 have passed SSLC exams in the state.

Education | ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 8:37 am IST

New Delhi:

Hours after the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) got declared, State Minister informed that 99.9 per cent of the students of Class 10 have passed SSLC exams in the state. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "99.9 per cent of the students have passed SSLC exams. The results proved that students had worked hard and took the exams seriously. 13 per cent of students were given grace marks."

Addressing questions of reopening of schools for Class 9-12 students from August 2 amidst the prevalence of the pandemic, the minister said, "Chief Minister held several meetings (on reopening schools) with concerned people. Schools have to be started. We are taking all extra care. We are also thinking of reopening primary schools as well."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 6 said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the new guidelines, the weekend curfew will be in effect from 9 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays, beginning August 6 to 16.

