98% JEE Advanced 2020 Candidates Allotted Their Prefered Exam Cities: IIT Delhi

JEE Advanced 2020: Around 98% of JEE Advanced 2020 candidates have been allocated one of the top three preferred examination cities, an official statement said on Thursday.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 7:03 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Around 98% of JEE Advanced 2020 candidates have been allocated one of the top three preferred examination cities, an official statement said on Thursday. The admission test of Indian Institutes of Technology -- JEE Advanced 2020 -- will be held on September 27, in 222 cities and around 1,000 exam centres across the country. According to official information, a total of 1,60,831 candidates have registered for JEE Advanced this year.

“Of the total registered candidates who paid their registration fees i.e. 1,55,511 candidates, 97.94% have been allocated examination cities, which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration,” IIT Delhi, conducting body of JEE Advanced 2020, said in a statement.

“The rest of the candidates i.e. 2.06% have also been allocated those examination cities, which fall under the eight choices they had made,” the statement added.

Out of 5,320 candidates who have not paid their fees, over 62% have been allotted one of the top three exam cities of their preference, IIT Delhi said.

Only 991 candidates, who did not deposit their fees during registration, have been allotted exam centres out of the eight choices, IIT Delhi said. “On the basis of the past data, that they won’t be appearing for the examination,” it added.

Candidates belonging to PwD category, whether they have paid the registration fee or not, have been allotted their first preference of exam cities, IIT Delhi said.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of JEE Advanced exam centres has been increased significantly. Last year there were 164 cities and 600 examination centers.

IIT Delhi further informed that JEE Advanced candidates can avail “Eduride” a dedicated portal launched by IIT Alumni and students to facilitate transportation of the candidates.

