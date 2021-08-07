  • Home
  • Education
  • 96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey

96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey

The All India Students' Association survey also found that 14 per cent students lost earning members in their families during the period. Nearly 82 per cent students said they faced difficulties in paying the fees for the past three semesters.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2021 11:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

DU Sees "Climate Warriors" In New Students, To Make Tree Plantation Part Of Curriculum
Delhi University Considering Naming New College After Sushma Swaraj
DU To Get New College At Fatehpur Beri Village; Education Minister To Lay Foundation Stone
Planting A Tree Is Now Part Of Delhi University’s Curriculum
DU UG Admission Portal 2021 Open; Check Miranda House’s 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From 2020
Delhi University Not To Resume Physical Classes For Science Students From August 16
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
AISA survey reveals 96 per cent students say fee collection during Covid is unfair
New Delhi:

For 96 per cent of 1,000 Delhi University students surveyed by Left-backed AISA in July, the fee collection during the Covid-induced lockdown by colleges was "unfair" while 97 per cent demanded refund as they suffered financial distress.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The All India Students' Association survey also found that 14 per cent students lost earning members in their families during the period. Nearly 82 per cent students said they faced difficulties in paying the fees for the past three semesters, while 87 per cent also said the university should take responsibility to vaccinate the students.

The survey found that 77 per cent agreed that the online mode cannot be a uniform method of education. On August 5, the Delhi University came out with a notification declaring the reopening of campus for science students but it was deferred.

"AISA believes that while campuses should be made available to the students, it must happen in a manner that ensures safety and accessibility for all," it said.

AISA demanded that the DU administration come up with a structured guideline for campus reopening and to include programmes to vaccinate all students on campus within 10 days of reopening, also ensuring medical assistance in cases of Covid. It said there must be vaccination and care centres in all colleges.

"Colleges must ensure accommodation to all students returning, including space in vacant hostels and rent control. All fees collected in the past three semesters must be refunded," it said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted, "IMMEDIATELY RE-OPEN CAMPUS ACROSS DELHI. STOP EXCLUSION. START EDUCATION. #CampusKholo" she tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi AISA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
Karnataka First State To Issue Order Implementing NEP-2020: Minister
Karnataka First State To Issue Order Implementing NEP-2020: Minister
Jammu And Kashmir: Over 42,000 Tribal Students To Get Scholarship This Fiscal, Says Official
Jammu And Kashmir: Over 42,000 Tribal Students To Get Scholarship This Fiscal, Says Official
DU Sees
DU Sees "Climate Warriors" In New Students, To Make Tree Plantation Part Of Curriculum
Learning Loss Due To School Closure Would Have Weakened Fundamental Knowledge Of Students: Parliamentary Panel
Learning Loss Due To School Closure Would Have Weakened Fundamental Knowledge Of Students: Parliamentary Panel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................