95% Students Took DU Open Book Exams In June 2021, Higher Than Last Year

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Internal assessments and exams were conducted online for the first time, DU said

Ninety-five per cent of students on average appeared in the June 2021 open book exams (OBE), which is about 5 per cent higher than last year, the University of Delhi said in its June 2020-June 2021 report. As many as 2.9 lakh students wrote the first OBE exam that was held in August 2020 and 1.7 lakh students took the exams in December 2020, the report said.

Due to COVID-19, the university campus was closed for physical teaching-learning activities.

“The pandemic and the consequential lockdown had almost brought the city and the university to a standstill during mid-semester...traditional classrooms, where teaching and learning transacted, have been completely replaced by online platforms...various online platforms were made accessible to students and teachers by the University. Students were provided reading materials through online platforms. Several e-resources were provided to students through the university library, including access to e-texts and e-journal,” the university said.

Internal assessments and exams were also conducted online for the first time, it said.

“Conducting online examinations (OBE) for the first time for such a large number of students and courses was not only a colossal task but an experimental one. The new examination system threw challenges now and then during its implementation, but the University learnt on the way to tackle each of them and improve the system in the process,” the Delhi University said.

Graduates were provided digital provisional certificates and digital degrees for the first time, allowing them to continue education, or apply for jobs, the university said. Over 21,000 provisional digital certificates and 3,900 digital degrees were issued, it said.

Over 1.78 lakh digital degrees were awarded in the 97th annual convocation in February, according to the report.