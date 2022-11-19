9 IIT Patna Research Scholars Selected For Prime Minister Research Fellowship For May 2022 Cycle

  • Home
Of the nine IIT Patna research scholars, two each are from Chemistry, Computer Science, and Physics, while one each scholar belongs to Mechanical, Electrical and Mathematics departments.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 3:43 pm IST

Nine research scholars of the Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna) have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for the May 2022 cycle. Of the nine IIT Patna research scholars, two each are from Chemistry, Computer Science, and Physics, while one each scholar belongs to Mechanical, Electrical and Mathematics departments.

While Rashi Aditi Ranjan is from the Mechanical Engineering department, Joydeb Saha and Priyanka Sharma are from Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mathematics departments. Shruti Saxena and Subham Raj are from Computer Science and Engineering, Maansi Aggarwal and Arnab Patla are from Chemistry and Priyanka Dubey and Priyanka Priyadarshani Samal are from Physics departments who have been selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship May 2022 session. Of the total nine research scholars of IIT Patna shortlisted for PMRF, six are female scholars and three are male scholars.

The fellowship amount for the first two years is Rs 70,000 per month, followed by Rs 75,000 per month for the third year and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth years in PMRF. During the course of the fellowship, the research scholars will also be eligible to get a research contingency grant of Rs 2 lakh per annum (total of Rs 10 Lakhs for five years).

