85% DU Students Vote Against Open Book Exams

Eighty-five per cent of Delhi University students, who participated in a survey-cum-referendum conducted by the Delhi University Teachers' Association, have voted against the administration's decision of holding online open book exams.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2020 9:01 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

DU Open-Book Exams: Over 68% Students Against It, Reveals Survey
Delhi University VC Appeals For Contributions To PM CARES Fund
Delhi University Insists Open Book Exams Are ‘Not Online’, ‘Minimal Internet’ Required
Delhi University Issues Question Paper Guidelines For Open Book Exams
Delhi University To Be Closed Till May 31, Employees Asked To Download Aarogya Setu App
Sociology Department Asks DU To Revoke Online Exams, Suggests Awarding ‘Estimate Marks’
85% DU Students Vote Against Open Book Exams
85% DU students have voted against Open Book Exams
New Delhi:

Eighty-five per cent of Delhi University students, who participated in a survey-cum-referendum conducted by the Delhi University Teachers' Association, have voted against the administration's decision of holding online open book exams.

The referendum, released by DUTA on May 3, got more than 51,000 responses in 48 hours, mostly from those enrolled in regular courses, the teachers' body said.

DUTA has been opposing the university's decision to hold online open book examinations (OBE).

In the survey, 38 per cent of students said they have not been able to access study material even if it has been provided to them. Nearly 50 per cent of the students said they have not received material and also cited inability to access it.

According to the survey, only 28 percent of students have been able to attend more than 50 per cent of the online classes. Many of the students said they left for home for mid-semester break, which included Holi and were caught unaware during the lockdown.

The students said that they do not have access to books, notes or e-resources. In the survey, 85 per cent of the students said they were not prepared for taking online open book exams. Ninety per cent of the students said they are not prepared for any kind of exams at this juncture.

A majority of students have said that they are unable to concentrate on their studies, either because of the environment at home or because of anxieties caused by livelihood or health issues.

DUTA has been saying that the OBE is a faulty method of examination as it discriminates against those without access to books, notes and online resources, encourages malpractice and penalises honest students.

Further, it does not take care of the special needs of many students, especially the differently-abled ones.

The teachers' association demanded that the university explores alternatives, which do not disfavour a large section of students or promote dishonesty.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Teachers Association DU Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Over Rs. 4,000 Crore Sanctioned For 6 New NITs, To Function From March 2022: HRD Ministry
Over Rs. 4,000 Crore Sanctioned For 6 New NITs, To Function From March 2022: HRD Ministry
Delhi Government Admonishes DU For Not Constituting Governing Bodies For 28 Colleges
Delhi Government Admonishes DU For Not Constituting Governing Bodies For 28 Colleges
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: New Security Measures Improved Class 10 Exam Process, Says BSEB Chairman
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: New Security Measures Improved Class 10 Exam Process, Says BSEB Chairman
COVID-19: IIM Kozhikode Startup Develops Swab Sample Collection Robot
COVID-19: IIM Kozhikode Startup Develops Swab Sample Collection Robot
Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result Anytime Soon: What’s Next?
Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result Anytime Soon: What’s Next?
.......................... Advertisement ..........................