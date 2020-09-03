82.14 Per Cent Attendance On Day 3 of JEE Main, Confirms Official

As many as 3,43,958 aspirants of JEE Main have appeared in all the three days combined among the 4,58,521 total registered candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting the entrance tests of JEE Main in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1. NTA had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper on September 1 with 54.67 attendance and the JEE Main BTech and BE paper on September 2 and September 3 with a record of 81.08 per cent attendance and 82.14 per cent attendance respectively. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year. The test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till September 6.

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to announce this attendance. The minister said: “Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for #JEEMain. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create Aatma Nirbhar Bharat despite Covid-19 pandemic.”

“I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for #JEEMain. Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create #AatmaNirbharBharat despite #Covid_19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected. pic.twitter.com/oWUlPLQC4z — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 3, 2020

The JEE Main paper is held for undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the JEE Main 2020, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

The NTA, this year, had to take various measures to conduct the JEE Main during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres, staggered entry and exits and providing assurance to the candidates of safety. Various entities have also come forward to help students reach their JEE Main exam centres amid the pandemic and floods in some part of the country.

However, states including West Bengal and Gujarat claims that a major section of the students had skipped JEE Main 2020 this year in the first three days. The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that 75 per cent of JEE Main candidates in the state could not take the BArch exams held on September 1 while Gujarat said 45 per cent skipped the first day of JEE Main.