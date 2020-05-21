82 Undergraduate, 42 Postgraduate Courses To Be Offered For July 2020 Semester On SWAYAM: Education Minister

82 UG and 42 PG courses will be offered for JUly 2020 semester on SWAYAM

College students at home can avail credits by completing courses being offered on SWAYAM platform. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that students enrolled in universities and affiliated colleges may undertake SWAYAM courses for which they would be awarded credits as per University Grant Commission (UGC)'s present regulations on credit framework for online learning courses.

HRD Minister informed that UGC has shared a list of 82 undergraduate and 42 postgraduate non-engineering MOOC courses with University Vice-Chancellors and College Principals. These courses will be offered through SWAYAM platform in July 2020 semester.

These courses cover subject areas such as Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Education, Law, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy , Mathematics , History, Hindi, Sanskrit, etc.

These courses, the minister said, were a perfect opportunity for students, teachers, life-long learners, senior citizens, and homemakers to widen their horizon of learning.

The SWAYAM courses may be approved and adopted by the Vice Chancellor of a University upon recommendation of Dean Academics or Heads of Department.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality.

Since the lockdown was announced and all colleges and universities were closed across the country, the number of students enrolling for SWAYAM courses have increased. MHRD, in April, revealed that over 26 lakh students were taking about 574 online courses on SWAYAM platform.