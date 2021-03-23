82 Private Medical Colleges Have Come Up Since 2014, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha

Image credit: Shutterstock Currently there are 276 private medical colleges operating

With 82 new establishments in the past six years, there has been a 42 per cent rise in private medical colleges during 2014-21, according to government data. Before 2014, there were only 194 private medical colleges in the country and currently, there are 276 operating. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, informed Rajya Sabha today that 82 private medical colleges have been established in India since 2014.

Karnataka has the maximum number of private colleges—42, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with 34 and 31 colleges respectively.

As per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC),37 applications for the establishment of private medical colleges have been received for the academic year 2021-22, Mr Choubey said.

74 private medical colleges were found a deficit in terms of requirement of faculty, infrastructure, equipment and clinical material on inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC) during 2018-21. “These colleges were not granted permission of renewal to admit fresh batch of students,” Mr Choubey said.

State-wise details of private medical colleges: