82 Private Medical Colleges Have Come Up Since 2014, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha

With 82 new establishments in the past six years, there has been a 42 per cent rise in private medical colleges during 2014-21, according to government data. Before 2014, there were only 194 private medical colleges in the country and currently, there are 276 operating.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 6:43 pm IST

Currently there are 276 private medical colleges operating
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With 82 new establishments in the past six years, there has been a 42 per cent rise in private medical colleges during 2014-21, according to government data. Before 2014, there were only 194 private medical colleges in the country and currently, there are 276 operating. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, informed Rajya Sabha today that 82 private medical colleges have been established in India since 2014.

Karnataka has the maximum number of private colleges—42, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with 34 and 31 colleges respectively.

As per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC),37 applications for the establishment of private medical colleges have been received for the academic year 2021-22, Mr Choubey said.

74 private medical colleges were found a deficit in terms of requirement of faculty, infrastructure, equipment and clinical material on inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC) during 2018-21. “These colleges were not granted permission of renewal to admit fresh batch of students,” Mr Choubey said.

State-wise details of private medical colleges:

Sl. No.

State

Private Medical college

1

Andhra Pradesh

18

2

A & N Islands

0

3

Assam

0

4

Arunachal Pradesh

0

5

Bihar

7

6

Chandigarh

0

7

Chhattisgarh

3

8

D& N Haveli

0

9

Delhi

2

10

Goa

0

11

Gujarat

13

12

Haryana

7

13

Himachal Pradesh

1

14

Jammu & Kashmir

1

15

Jharkhand

1

16

Karnataka

42

17

Kerala

21

18

Madhya Pradesh

9

19

Maharashtra

34

20

Manipur

0

21

Meghalaya

0

22

Mizoram

0

23

Nagaland

0

24

Orissa

4

25

Pondicherry

7

26

Punjab

7

27

Rajasthan

8

28

Sikkim

1

29

Tamil Nadu

27

30

Telangana

23

31

Tripura

1

32

Uttar Pradesh

31

33

Uttarakhand

2

34

West Bengal

6


Total

276

Private Medical Colleges
