80% Of Persons With Disabilities Are From Developing Countries; Most Of Them Less Educated: IIT Madras Study

Image credit: Shutterstock The researchers studied the impact of different types of disabilities on employer hiring decisions (representational)

Eighty per cent of persons with disabilities (PwD) globally are from developing countries and most of them are less educated, underemployed or unemployed and poor, according to a study undertaken by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers. They studied the impact of different types of disabilities on employer hiring decisions.

The disparity in employment rates between persons with disabilities and the rest of the workforce has been highlighted as a cause for concern in several studies but factors contributing to the differences has received less attention, they said.

Dr Lata Dyaram, Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and her Doctoral Student Vasanthi Suresh conducted the research. The findings of the research has been published in the journal emerald insight.

Highlighting the key findings of this study, Prof Dyaram said, “Based on interviews with leaders of 17 Public and Private Sector Organizations, the study reiterates the uneven representation of persons with various types of disabilities in organizations and identified some organization specific determinants (such as knowledge about type of disability, work characteristics, accommodations, accessibility and external pressures) that shape employer decisions.”

“While most employers may believe in DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), many hold back when it comes to hiring people with disabilities as disability is often seen as potential cost/risk. Here is where we need a paradigm shift in talent strategies to be able to realise synergies and collaborate with diverse talent pool. Simple thing to start with is defy our own assumptions and seek to overcome real or perceived challenges we link with disabilities.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is nothing new to India. Several positive initiatives, innovation hacks or “jugaad” often observed in small and medium-sized organizations providing suitable workarounds to foster inclusion teach us about strategic intent...” Prof Dyaram added.

Speaking about the need for such research, Ms Suresh said, “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities act mentions 21 types of disabilities whereas studies indicate that only persons with certain types of disabilities are represented in the employee base in organizations. Therefore, since employers are key stakeholders in generating employment opportunities and building inclusive workplaces, we focused on a less-explored area of how disability type influences leaders’ decision of recruiting from this untapped talent pool. ”

The study will aid in providing sustained livelihood and enhance the standard of living for persons with disabilities with a more equitable distribution of income/wealth in the society, an official statement said.