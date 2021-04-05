78.17 per cent students have passed BSEB Class 10 exams this year

Bihar Board has released the Class 10 results today and there has been a marginal drop in the pass percentage. This year, 78.17 per cent students have passed Class 10 exams in Bihar as opposed to 80.59 per cent last year. Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya and Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School have topped Bihar Board Matric result. The toppers have secured 96.80 per cent marks.

According to the release shared by BSEB, a total of 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. Out of whom, 8,29,278 were boys and 8,24,893 were girls. As many as 12,93,054 students have passed this year, which includes 6,76,518 boys and 6,16,536 girls.

As per BSEB data, as many as 4,13,087 students have been placed in the first division, 5,00,615 students have been placed in the second division, and 3,78,980 students have been placed in the third division among those who have passed. 372 students have been placed in the compartment category.

Bihar Board Class 10 students can check their result from the official websites -- results.biharboardonline.com and onlinebseb.in. Students will need their roll codes and roll numbers to check their BSEB Class 10 result.

BSEB Class 10 Pass Percentage





Year BSEB Class 10 Result Pass Percentage 2016 44.66 % 2017 50.12 % 2018 68.89 % 2019 80.73 % 2020 80.59 % 2021 78.17 %





Bihar Board Matric Result: What's Next For Failed Students

Those who feel their scores are unjustified will be allowed to apply for rechecking and scrutiny of BSEB Class 10 answer booklets. Students who are not satisfied with the BSEB 10th results can also apply for the rechecking and scrutiny of marks obtained. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of BSEB Matric answer booklets and OMR sheets. Also, for students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The dates for compartment exams will be announced soon by the school examination board.