75 Start-Ups To Receive Financial Assistance from Government

The 75 start-ups were selected from a host of programmes like the National Innovation Contest, Smart India Hackathon, and Toycathon

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 5:08 pm IST
Source: Careers360
These innovations were part of the e-exhibition held during the Innovation Week that started on January 10
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Celebrating the ‘National Start-up Day’ on Sunday (January 16), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) highlighted 75 innovative technologies with start-up potential to receive grants assistance, mentorship, and incubation linkage support.

These innovations were part of the e-exhibition held during the Innovation Week that started on January 10. "During the Innovation Week, more than 500 innovations and startups showcased their work virtually. The Innovation Week concluded today with an announcement of marking the day as ‘National Start-up Day’ by PM Narendra Modi," the release mentioned.

The 75 start-ups were selected from a host of programmes like the National Innovation Contest, Smart India Hackathon, and Toycathon. Among the start-ups, ‘BioMANS’ (Bio-Based Biodegradable Advance Material) produces a wide range of utility products for daily use like carry bags, medical bibs, cotton earbuds, disposable cutlery, etc. from agricultural waste. The start-up is working to curb single-use plastic pollution.

Another start-up named “Fenice Technical Solutions” incubated at Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute offers solution in Robotics and Drones segment. Their innovative product ‘Clog Removing Autonomous Bot’ (CRAB) is to clear blocks and clogs in underground sewer and metro pipelines.

“Motion Sensing Glove” is a unique technical tool to assist the physiotherapists has been developed by a team of students and is currently being incubated at Punjab University. "The device suggests the best and optimal moves for a patient undergoing physio rehabilitation treatment. The founding team is working in the direction to use AI and ML-based data analysis to further improve its usability," the release mentioned.

Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE emphasised that, "Toycathon and Toy Business league (TBL) are best platforms for both school and college students to collaborate with industries to commercialise their creative outputs. So far 55 toy manufacturers have collaborated with Toycathon winners to refine and manufacture their products."

Regarding the success of the programe, Dr. Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), MIC, said, "We started with 30,000 ideas from students and faculty. After multiple levels of screening, scrutiny, and training, we have now identified 75 innovations that have really good start-up potential. We are offering them funding support up to Rs.10 lakh each and will monitor their progress for the next two years."

