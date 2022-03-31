  • Home
  • Education
  • 7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline

7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline

WB Class 12 Exams: An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 12 examinations conducted by the West Bengal board, which will begin on April 2, an official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 8:49 pm IST
A Guide To Important Scholarships View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year
7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline
WB Class 12 exams will be taken by over 7.45 lakh students
Kolkata:

An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 12 examinations conducted by the West Bengal board, which will begin on April 2, an official said. on Thursday. In a departure from tradition, the students will write the exams in their respective schools and not in other institutes affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

WBCHSE conducts the 'Uchcha Madhyamik Pariksha', popularly known as the higher secondary (HS) examination, for Class 12 students.

"Examinees will write the papers at home centres (own schools) as certain covid protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years," WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press conference.

The HS exams could not be held last year due to the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and results were declared after the board worked out an evaluation method based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.

In 2020, the HS exams had commenced before the pandemic struck and had to be scrapped midway forcing the WBCHSE to devise a mechanism to award marks for the cancelled tests. This year's offline exams were initially scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 20.

However, as certain dates of JEE (Main) clashed with the schedule, some of them were changed and the examinations will now continue up to April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
west bengal class 12

Suggested For You

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
Himachal Pradesh Special Exams For Class 10 Students Rescheduled; New Date Here
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Details On Compartment Exam, Registration Date
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................