6.6 Lakh Students Registered For JEE Main; 95% Appeared In Paper 1: NTA

Ninety-five percent of those who had registered for the Joint Entrance Examination for BTech or JEE Main Paper 1 appeared for the test. As per the official JEE Main 2021 data shared by the examination-conducting body National Testing Agency or NTA a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 95 percent candidates appeared for the Paper 1 meant for the engineering or BTech and BE courses and 81.2 percent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2 meant for the BArch and BPlanning courses.

The JEE Main candidates had to fill up three choices for the examination city in which they were willing to appear for the paper. The NTA said that 95 percent of the candidates were allotted their first choice of state or city. Earlier the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said on his official Twitter handle that, they will try to allot the candidates exam centre in their first preferred city or state.

The JEE Main paper was conducted in 331 cities out of which 9 cities were outside India in Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai and Sharjah.

Bahrain had to cancel the JEE Main paper due to lockdown. It is soon expected to hold the JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) and JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning). The JEE Main Paper 1 (BTech) will be conducted in March along with the JEE Main second session.

NTA further noted the salient features of the JEE Main 2021 as it said that for the first time the entrance examination was conducted in 13 languages.

It further said that the examination body had made a control room, and designated two national coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, 261 special coordinators and approximately 700 observers who helped in conducting the JEE Main 2021 smoothly amid the COVID-19 virus.

All the examination centres were under the observation of external auditors. Further live CCTV were placed at exam centres and were viewed by a special examination team.

NTA took special steps to avoid any instance of malpractice or cheating inside the examination halls. It had placed jammers around the examination centres to avoid any communication from inside the examination hall. It further made use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify any impersonators in place of the actual candidates.

The JEE Main paper was conducted from February 23 to 26 in accordance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The result of the JEE Main February session is expected to be released by March 7. The paper was conducted for admissions into the participating technical institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).