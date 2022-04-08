  • Home
  • Education
  • 62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey

62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey

At least 62 per cent of parents favour mandatory masking for children and staff members in schools while they are indoors, a new survey has claimed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 7:04 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
KVS Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Class 2 And Above, Here's How To Apply
West Bengal Forms Committee On NEP
Bengal Government Urged To Reconsider Decision On School Dress Change
Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu's 7.5% Reservation To Govt School Students In Medical Courses
App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas
62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
62 per cent of parents favour mandatory masking for children in school
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

At least 62 per cent of parents favour mandatory masking for children and staff members in schools while they are indoors, a new survey has claimed. The survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles had over 25,000 respondents residing across 381 districts of India. Forty-two per cent of the respondents were from tier-1 cities, 35 per cent from tier-2 and 23 per cent from tier-3 and 4 cities and rural districts. "At least 62 per cent of citizens said the mask mandate should be there. Only nine per cent said the mask mandate should be removed. Eight per cent respondents said that mask mandate should be removed and reinstated if the national TPR rises above one per cent," the survey report said.

According to the survey, nine in 10 parents indicated that most people in their areas either did not have masks or were not wearing them properly. "Some of the participants criticised the state governments that have removed the mask mandates stating that the move will mark an end to the pandemic from a people's perception, making the situation highly vulnerable in case India experiences a fourth wave in the coming months," the report said.

"In states like Delhi, some parents have urged the state government to make the use of masks optional at schools. However, many others want masking to be mandatory and children be given mask breaks outdoors. With the daily temperature surpassing 40 degrees in most parts of India, it is difficult for children to be with masks for seven-eight hours continuously," it added. The survey comes against the backdrop of states easing restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic following the reduction in the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News mask

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
IIT Madras Researchers Launch Affordably-Priced Polycentric Prosthetic Knee
IIT Madras Researchers Launch Affordably-Priced Polycentric Prosthetic Knee
Days After Stir, Delhi University Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order
Days After Stir, Delhi University Advises Students To Maintain Law And Order
NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: Non-Joined Candidates Can Rejoin Round 2 Seats, Says MCC
NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: Non-Joined Candidates Can Rejoin Round 2 Seats, Says MCC
Gujarat Board Releases Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Admit Card; Direct Link Here
Gujarat Board Releases Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Admit Card; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................