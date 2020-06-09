60.64% Pass Gujarat Board Class 10 Exam

GSEB SSC exam result has been declared.

60.64% students have cleared the Gujarat Board Class 10th exam this year. The result was announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today. The Class 10th or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was held in March.

Gujarat Class 10th Result





Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2020 Highlights





Close to 8 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year.

60.64% of them have qualified the exam

The pass percentage among male students is 56.53% and among female students is 66.02%.

A total of 1,671 students have scored the A1 grade.

Highest number of students, 1,59,108 students have scored C1 grade.

In A2 grade 23,754 students are there.

The number of students in the D grade has doubled from the last year. This year close to 14000 students have scored D grade.

GSEB conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for schools affiliated to the Board in the state. The Board declares Class 12 science first, followed by Class 10 result and declares the Class 12 Arts and Commerce result at last.

A student must obtain a minimum of grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify. Those candidates who obtain grade 'E1' or 'E2' in the subjects will have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify. The passing standard for a differently-abled candidate is 20%. For such students the Board will conduct supplementary exam details of which will be announced later.

Last year 66.97 per cent had cleared the GSEB SSC exam. Out of the 8,28,944 students who had registered for the exam, 8,22,823 took the exam. Out of them 5,51,023 students passed the exam.