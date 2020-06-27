60,000 Students From Over 100 Schools Attend Webinar On Drug Abuse

They addressed the participants and emphasized on the hazards of drug-addiction and illegal trafficking.

On June 26, a total of 60,000 students from 130 schools in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh participated in a webinar on ‘Role of Children and Youth in making India Drug-Free’ to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The webinar was organised by The Kalgidhar Trust Baru Sahib for the students of Akal Academy, a International Baccalaureate (IB) authorised residential school situated at Baru Sahib, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. The theme for the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

Leading psychiatrists and counselors, Dr (Col.) Rajinder Singh, Director Akal Drug De-Addiction Centers and Dr N L Gupta, Senior psychologist, were the key speakers at the event.

This is the highest global participation in a webinar, and has been noted as such in the ‘World Book of Records, UK’, reported the Times of India.

In the webinar experts talked to students and shared important information on drug abuse, the warning signs of addiction, how addiction to drugs affect one’s physical and mental health and how to deal with a family member or friend who is struggling with drug abuse.