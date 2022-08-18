Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka government school students fall ill after eating mid-day meal (representational)

As many as 58 students of a government school in this district took ill after having mid-day meals, education officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday, where 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, the officials said.

"Only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," the officer said. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, he added.

