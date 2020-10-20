Delhi Government School Students Show Exemplary Performance In NEET, JEE

The number of qualified students in NEET, JEE Main and JEE Advanced from Delhi Government schools “set another performance benchmark”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. A total of 569 students of Delhi Government schools have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) for admission to medical colleges, 443 have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), with 53 of them being selected for JEE Advanced, the Mr Sisodia who also holds the Education portfolio said.

This year, the NEET cut-off scores 2020 for unreserved category students has increased to 720-147 in NEET 2020 result. The NEET results 2020 were declared on Friday, October 16. The Delhi Education Minister, in his social media handle said, among the total 569 qualified Delhi Government school students of NEET, 29 NEET 2020 qualified students are from a single Delhi Government school in Molarband, 24 from another Government school in Yamuna Vihar and 23 from Noor Nagar.

After 99% results, Delhi Govt School students set another performance benchmark -



569 students cleared NEET Exam this year.



29 NEET pass outs are from a single Delhi govt school Molarband. 24 from another one in Yamuna vihar and 23 are from one in Noor nagar. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 20, 2020

“There are many Delhi Govt schools where more than 5 students have successfully cleared the NEET exam this year,” Mr Sisodia added.

As many as 379 students among the 569 NEET 2020 qualified candidates, the Education Minister said, are girls.

“Not just in NEET, Delhi Govt School students scripted success in JEE too! 443 Govt School students cleared JEE Mains Exam, out of which 53 qualified JEE Advanced also. 5 of these 53 are form one govt school in Paschim Vihar!” the Education Minister said.

JEE Main 2020 results were announced on September 11. Among the JEE Main toppers, five were from Delhi.