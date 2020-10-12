  • Home
  56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today

56.55% Pass CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam; Result Declared Today

CBSE 10th Compartment Exam Result 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 compartment exam results today. The overall pass percentage stands at 56.55%.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 12, 2020 1:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the board’s Class 10 compartment exam results 2020. Out of the total 1,57,866 students who registered for the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams, 1,49,726 students appeared for the exams. Of them, 82,903 have passed. The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 10th compartment this year is 56.55 per cent. The CBSE 10th compartment exam results were declared in 12 days. The CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 was declared in a record eight days, on October 9.

The CBSE Class 12 compartment result was a touch better with 59.43% passing the exam. Over 87,000 CBSE Class 12 students were in the compartment category this year.

Students who have failed in one or more subjects and whose results are declared as ‘Compartment’ in CBSE Class 10 exams were allowed to appear for the compartment exams. Over 1.5 lakh Class 10 students were placed in the compartment category. The CBSE compartment exams 2020 were held from September 22 in 1,248 exam centres in the country.

The main CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 15 with an overall pass percentage of 91.46%. The Class 12 results were released on July 13 with overall pass percentage of 88.78 per cent .

The full set of CBSE exams for Class 12 could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were cancelled after several postponements since the lockdown enforced at the end of March.

