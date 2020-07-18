  • Home
560 Universities Already Have Or Plan To Conduct Final-Year Exams: UGC

UGC said that 194 universities have already conducted examinations in online or offline mode and 366 universities are planning to conduct examinations in August or September.

Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 1:40 pm IST

UGC says 194 universities have already conducted examinations
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a press release released on Saturday, has said that 560 Universities have “either conducted” or “are planning to conduct examinations” according to the new UGC guidelines released by the HRD Minister on July 6.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on June 26 had instructed the UGC to revise its guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued lockdown across the country.

Defending the new UGC guidelines, the commission called exams “an integral part of the education system” and pointed to “a large number of best universities” across “US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong” have conducted examinations in “online, offline or blended mode”.

UGC And Exams

UGC, in the statement, said: “Out of 945 Universities (as per the list maintained by UGC till 01-06-2020) the responses were obtained from 755 Universities (120 Deemed Universities, 274 Private Universities, 40 Central Universities and 321 State Universities). Out of the 755 Universities, 560 Universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct exams.”

UGC said that 194 universities have already conducted examination in online or offline mode and 366 universities are planning to conduct examination in August or September.

In the new guidelines, UGC had asked universities to conduct examinations for final-year end-semester students by September. UGC also said that students who are appearing in backlog papers have to give “compulsory” examinations. The new UGC guidelines had come under severe criticism from states, academics and students who accused the commission of putting student lives at risk.

Many state leaders have already written to the Centre asking them to revise the new UGC guidelines citing safety concerns. States also pointed out that many educational institutions have been converted as COVID care centres.

