55,000 School Students To Recite 19 Verses From Bhagavad Gita At International Gita Mahotsav

The international Gita Mahotsav 2020 will be held from December 17 to 25. The recitation will be conducted through online mode at 12 noon on December 25, an official statement said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 9:56 am IST | Source: PTI

Chandigarh:

A total of 55,000 school students will collectively recite 19 verses from the Bhagavad Gita at this year's international Gita Mahotsav in Haryana, an official statement said on Thursday.

The international Gita Mahotsav 2020 will be held from December 17 to 25. The recitation will be conducted through online mode at 12 noon on December 25, the statement said.

As many as 9,000 students will be from Kurukshetra, where the international festival is held each year, while other students will be from the remaining 21 districts in the state.

"These students will be connected online simultaneously," the statement said.

The Education Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of linking all schools with this programme.

The director of secondary education has written a letter to the education officers of all the districts, district project coordinator, block education officer and heads of schools asking them to prepare for the programme.

According to the guidelines for COVID-19, it has been decided to conduct all school competitions online this time, the statement added.

