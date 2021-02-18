  • Home
5,500 Smart Classrooms In 6 Months At Government College: Karnataka

Karnataka would convert 5,500 classrooms in government colleges into smart classrooms in the next six months, said Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 18, 2021 7:23 pm IST

Bengaluru:

Karnataka would convert 5,500 classrooms in government colleges into smart classrooms in the next six months, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday. The exercise is part of promoting digital learning in higher education, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Higher Education Portfolio, said.

Speaking after launching the newly built gym and the annual cultural activities in the government arts college, he said the smart classrooms would be featured with high-speed internet providing students with the state-of-the-art tablets and adoptation of integrated learning management system (LMS). In the next two months, at least 2,500 classrooms in government colleges would be converted into smart classrooms, he said.

The LMS, developed by the state human resource, would make the learning process more accessible with the aid of tab and internet facility apart from enabling teachers to track the learning level of students, he said.

Speaking about the new National Education Policy (NEP), Narayan said it would be implemented from the next academic year. He added that the NEP would give students the freedom of selection of curriculum and choice of subjects in the pursuit of learning.

