521 SWAYAM Courses Available In 8 Regional Languages: Education Minister

The study material on the central government’s e-learning platform, SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is being translated into eight regional Indian languages for students in rural areas, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed the Parliament.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 2:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

The study material on the central government’s e-learning platform, Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), is being translated into eight regional Indian languages, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed the Parliament on Monday, March 16. These eight languages--Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“The government is working towards translating reference materials for courses of engineering in major regional languages,” the minister said.

As of now, the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform has 521 courses translated into vernacular languages.

The maximum number of courses (130) has been translated in Hindi, followed by Tamil with 94 courses and Gujarati with 57 courses.

The current status of translation is as follows:

S.No.

Language

Number of courses translated

1.

Bengali

51

2.

Gujarati

57

3.

Hindi

130

4.

Kannada

40

5.

Malayalam

48

6.

Marathi

47

7.

Tamil

94

8.

Telugu

54


Total

521


SWAYAM is a Government of India’s own Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform, which has been offering online courses in disciplines such as Science, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Law, Management etc.

