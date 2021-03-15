521 SWAYAM Courses Available In 8 Regional Languages: Education Minister

The study material on the central government’s e-learning platform, Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), is being translated into eight regional Indian languages, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed the Parliament on Monday, March 16. These eight languages--Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“The government is working towards translating reference materials for courses of engineering in major regional languages,” the minister said.

As of now, the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform has 521 courses translated into vernacular languages.

The maximum number of courses (130) has been translated in Hindi, followed by Tamil with 94 courses and Gujarati with 57 courses.

The current status of translation is as follows:

S.No. Language Number of courses translated 1. Bengali 51 2. Gujarati 57 3. Hindi 130 4. Kannada 40 5. Malayalam 48 6. Marathi 47 7. Tamil 94 8. Telugu 54

Total 521





SWAYAM is a Government of India’s own Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform, which has been offering online courses in disciplines such as Science, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Law, Management etc.