  • Home
  • Education
  • Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch

Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers, an IIMB statement said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 5:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIM Bangalore Gets EQUIS Re-Accreditation For Another 5 Years
IIM Bangalore Summer Placements: All Students Of 2021-23 Class Get Offers
IIM Bangalore To Host Entrepreneurship Festival On August 21-22
IIM Bangalore Holds Annual International Business Summit
IIM Bangalore Welcomes PhD, NSR Pre-Doc Students
IIM Bangalore Ranked Number 1 In India For Business And Management Studies
Indian Institute Of Management Bangalore Sees 662 Offers For Its 513 Students Of 2020-22 Batch
513 students get 662 offers at IIM Bangalore
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

The Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) saw 662 offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed.

Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative, said: "Overall, there has been a 37 per cent increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by Consulting and Product Management roles. Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance.”

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers, an IIMB statement said on Wednesday.

Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26) and McKinsey & Company (22). Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain, who made 141 offers, are Microsoft (15) and OYO (11).

The 65 offers made in the E-commerce space included Amazon (37) and Paytm (16). There were 71 offers overall in the Finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers followed by Avendus Capital (7), Citi Bank (5) and Deutsche Bank (5).

Meanwhile, an impressive number of companies expressed their interest in recruiting the first batch of MBA Analytics students, it was stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIM Bangalore Placements IIM Banglaore Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Offline Board Exams For Class 10, 12
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Offline Board Exams For Class 10, 12
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professor In Jamia Millia Islamia
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professor In Jamia Millia Islamia
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, State Board Exams 2022 Not Cancelled: Here’s Supreme Court Verdict In Detail
CBSE, CISCE Term 2, State Board Exams 2022 Not Cancelled: Here’s Supreme Court Verdict In Detail
IIT Mandi Researchers Use Orange-Peel Derived Hydrochar For Biofuel Precursors
IIT Mandi Researchers Use Orange-Peel Derived Hydrochar For Biofuel Precursors
"Cannot Become Norm": Supreme Court's 'No' To Cancel Offline Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................