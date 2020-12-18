Education Stories That Made Us Smile In 2020

Inspiring stories of Indian students and teachers that made us smile in 2020

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 3:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Confers Sparsh Ganga Awards To Uttarakhand Teachers
Karnataka Government Tie Up With British Council To Bolster Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education
Kerala SSLC, HSC Exams From March 17: Chief Minister
Indian Students Must Get Intellectual Property Rights For Their Products: Prakash Javadekar
Delhi High Court Directs AAP Government To Release DU Professors' Salaries
Centre for 'Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics' Courses To Be Set Up: Prakash Javadekar
Education Stories That Made Us Smile In 2020
5 Education Stories That Made Us Smile
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

India went into a lockdown in March to control the spread of COVID-19, disrupting the academic curriculum of the board and educational institutions. Governments at states and centre introduced alternatives to classroom teaching, including online classes, radio and television programmes. Amid uncertainty regarding academic future, online classes, and alternative methods of education -- the “new normal” -- some stories of triumph and success brightened an otherwise gloomy 2020.

Here are five inspiring education stories that made us smile in 2020:

Migrant Worker’s Daughter Tops University Exam

Payal Kumari, daughter of a migrant worker from Gosaimadhi village in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar, secured the first rank in the final year examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala. On her road to success, Payal had to tackle many obstacles placed by economic hardship at home. Payal has plans to prepare for the Civil Services in future.

Webp

Law Student Wins 18 Gold Medals

Yamuna Menon, a student of the BA LLB (Hons) programme at NLSIU, Bangalore, broke records by winning 18 gold medals in September.

“Forty-eight gold medals were awarded to graduates from different academic programmes as recognition of their achievements. Ms Yamuna Menon, who graduated with a BA LLB (Hons) Degree received a total of 18 medals - the highest number of medals received by any student in the history of the University,” NLSIU said in a statement.

Webp

College Student's 'Uphill' Struggle Ends

During lockdown, Swapnali Surtur, a third-year Bachelor of Science (BVSc) student, who had to climb a hill for internet connectivity, got helped by the Union Government. Her teacher asked her to write an essay about her daily struggle which got published in a Marathi daily.

"I wrote about this in my essay. I didn't know that it would get published in a newspaper...a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, officials of Bharatnet came to the village and said they had received orders from the Centre to ensure internet connectivity to me," Ms Sutar told PTI.

EfyzjEQU0AAPNO6

Maharashtra Teacher Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020

Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, won the USD 1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls’ education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India. Mr Disale will share 50% of his prize money with his fellow finalists to support their “incredible work”

Screenshot_2020-12-04_at_9

In A First, Two Students Score 720/720 In NEET 2020

For the first time, two students -- Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh -- scored perfect 720/720 in the Medical entrance exam NEET. Soyeb Aftab was declared the all-India topper because of their age difference.

Akanksha also became the first female topper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Screenshot%202020-12-18%20at%203

Click here for more Education News
Global Teacher Prize NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board To Hold Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam On January 16
Haryana Board To Hold Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam On January 16
ICSI CS 2020 Exam To Start From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here
ICSI CS 2020 Exam To Start From December 21; Check Admit Card Details Here
IIT Madras Adjudged ‘Most Innovative Institute Of The Year’ By CII
IIT Madras Adjudged ‘Most Innovative Institute Of The Year’ By CII
Students Request To ‘Scrap 75% Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main 2021'
Students Request To ‘Scrap 75% Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main 2021'
Aligarh Muslim University Illuminated For Its Centenary Celebrations
Aligarh Muslim University Illuminated For Its Centenary Celebrations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................