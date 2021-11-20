5 Assam Colleges To Get University Status: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Five autonomous colleges of Assam will get university status: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Five autonomous colleges of Assam -- two located in Lakhimpur, Nogaon along with JB Law College, Jorhat; Sibsagar College, Sibsagar; and Handique College, Guwahati -- will be given the status of university in the next two years, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

He was addressing the North East Education Conclave at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) auditorium.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu were also present in the event.

“We have already shortlisted that our autonomous colleges of lakhimpur, nogaon, jorhat (jb law college), along with sibsagar college and handique college will be given the status of university in the next two years....” Mr Sarma said in his speech.

Assam has made progress in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the minister said, The state government has created a high-level committee for the implementation of the policy, the draft implementation policy is ready and Rajya Shiksha Ayog is ready, he said.

“We are going ahead with the implementation part...we have created a policy for online teacher transfer, recruitment...everything is going ahead in full swing. Only wherever in certain parts the state government can not do on our own we need help and guidance from the central government. I'm sure that guidance will come to us now and I am very confident about that,” Mr Sarma said.