  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In Jammu To Observe 48-Day Summer Vacation

Schools In Jammu To Observe 48-Day Summer Vacation

Jammu and Kashmir government announced a 48-day summer vacation for educational institutions up to Class 12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2021 8:22 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Mizoram Slashes Class 11 Admission Fees By 30 Per Cent
New Academic Session In Goa To Start On June 21
Noida Relaxes Covid Curfew From Today; Schools, Coaching Centres To Stay Closed
Tripura Chief Minister Sends Study Table, Food, Medicines After Girl Seeks Help On Facebook
Punjab: 1.40 Lakh Students Participated In NTSE Baseline Exam
6-year-old J&K Girl Becomes Media Sensation After Appeal To PM Modi On Online Classes
Schools In Jammu To Observe 48-Day Summer Vacation
Jammu and Kashmir schools will observe 48-day summer vacation
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced a 48-day summer vacation for educational institutions up to Class 12, including recognised private schools, falling in the summer zone of Jammu division. An official order said all government and recognised private schools upto class 12th falling in Jammu division (summer zone) would observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 25 as per past practice.

Educational institutions including universities, colleges and schools were closed across the Union Territory in April following a spike in COVID-19 cases, but the students are attending their classes through online mode from their homes.

While schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu falling under the winter zone close for nearly three-month winter vacation and a 10-day summer vacation annually, the summer zone schools in Jammu usually have one-and-a-half month summer vacation, and a brief winter break every year.

Issuing the summer vacation order for summer zone schools, Principal Secretary in School Education department B K Singh, however, said there would be online interaction of teaching faculty with students at least once in a week.

"Weekly programs and assessment shall continue to be conducted throughout the vacations for engaging children in cultural activities and for consolidation of curriculum/syllabus already covered,” the order said, adding the teacher would remain available for any query of students on his phone or through other online modes of communication.

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir Schools Jammu and kashmir school vacation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Congress Supports Cancellation Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Assam Congress Supports Cancellation Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Around 35,000 Students Take Delhi University Open-Book Exams
Around 35,000 Students Take Delhi University Open-Book Exams
TSWRJC CET 2021: Last Date For Uploading SSC Grades Extended
TSWRJC CET 2021: Last Date For Uploading SSC Grades Extended
IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programmes In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science
IIT Roorkee Launches MTech Programmes In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science
Mizoram Slashes Class 11 Admission Fees By 30 Per Cent
Mizoram Slashes Class 11 Admission Fees By 30 Per Cent
.......................... Advertisement ..........................