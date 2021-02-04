46,556 Registered For Government's Intellectual Property Literacy Project

As many as 46,556 users have registered for the Union Government’s Intellectual Property Literary project. Named Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness (KAPILA), the campaign was launched on October 15, 2020 for intellectual property literacy and to create patent awareness.

The objectives of the KAPILA scheme includes creating awareness regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), enabling of IP protection of inventions originating from faculty and students of HEIs, development of credit course on IPR, training program on IPR for faculty and students of HEIs and sensitisation and development of vibrant IP filing system, an official statement said.

KAPILA was virtually launched by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on the 89th birth anniversary of former President and Scientist Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam last year.

During the launch, the Education Minister said: “We have to work on a mission mode as we have ample resources that need to be tapped in the field of IP.”

Appealing the youth of the nation to come ahead with their inventions, Mr Nishank said: “There is sufficient talent in the country, now we have to blend it towards patents. We will facilitate the colleges and institutions to encourage more and more students to file patents.”