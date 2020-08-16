40 Higher Secondary Schools, 15 Colleges Identified For NCC Expansion In Meghalaya

  • Home
The expansion plan of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be implemented in the institutions, located across seven border districts of the northeastern state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 16, 2020 5:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Shillong:

Forty higher secondary schools and 15 colleges in Meghalaya are set to benefit from the NCC expansion plan, covering 173 border and coastal districts of the country, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, an official said on Sunday.

The expansion plan of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be implemented in the institutions, located across seven border districts of the northeastern state, the official said. There are 11 districts in Meghalaya.

The NCC is a youth development movement managed by the armed forces. It also provides exposure to cadets in a wide range of activities, with an emphasis on social services, discipline and adventure training. It is open to all regular students of schools and colleges on a voluntary basis.

Defence spokesman in Shillong, Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh, said that under the NCC expansion plan, Meghalaya would get 5,445 additional vacancies taking the strength to 11,621 over next three years.

"Under this scheme, two minor units, the 41 Artillery battery and 42 Meghalaya Signal company, will be upgraded to a battalion strength and 2 Meghalaya NCC Battalion will be getting additional manpower," Singh said. It is a 100 per cent central-funded scheme, Mr SIngh said.

National Cadet Corps (NCC)
