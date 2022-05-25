  • Home
  38% Students Faced Difficulty In Learning During COVID-19 Pandemic: NAS 2021 Report

38% Students Faced Difficulty In Learning During COVID-19 Pandemic: NAS 2021 Report

NAS 2021, held on November 12, 2021, assessed over 34 lakh students across the states, and Union Territories where the effects of the pandemic came out visibly.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 25, 2022 10:40 pm IST

NAS 2021 report says 38 per cent students faced difficulty in learning at home during the pandemic
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) report 2021, which is released today, May 15, 2022, came up with the finding that 38 per cent students faced difficulty in learning at home during the pandemic. The NAS 2021 assessed over 34 lakh students across the states and Union Territories where the effects of the pandemic on children came out visibly. Besides that, NAS 2021 emphasised the health of the school education system in the nation by hosting a comprehensive evaluation survey of children’s learning competencies.

As the NAS 2021 brought the learning at home during pandemic statistics, many different numbers came up as a finding. While 38 per cent students faced difficulty in the pandemic, 40 per cent students managed to stay joyful. In fact, there were 50 per cent students felt no difference at home. They stayed as same as they stay in the school earlier. There were 78 per cent students felt burdened because of a lot of assignments at home they received during the pandemic.

The survey also included the other side of the home boundness in children and it found that 80 per cent of students learnt better in school as they have got the help from their peers. 70 per cent students got plenty of time to learn new things and 24 per cent of students had no digital device at home during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the NAS 2021, includes 1.8 lakh field investigators, 1.23 lakh observers, 733 district level coordinators and district nodal officers separately in each state. Apart from that, UT have been appointed for smooth and fair conduct of the survey.

The official said, "1,500 board representatives have been appointed in the districts for monitoring overall functioning and ensuring fair conduct of the survey. All the personnel have been provided extensive training regarding their roles and responsibilities."

Click here for more Education News
Education News Ministry of Education

