3,744 PG Medical Seats Remained Vacant In 2021-22: Government

As per the information from NTA, 15,44,273 students appeared for the NEET-UG examination in 2021 while 17,64,571 appeared in 2022.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 5:09 pm IST

Out of 60,202 PG medical seats available for 2021-2022, 3,744 remained vacant after counselling.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Of 60,202 postgraduate (PG) medical seats available for 2021-2022, 3,744 remained vacant after counselling, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Similarly, of the 92,065 UG seats available in 2021-2022, 197 seats were left vacant for MBBS courses after counselling, the minister said in response to a question.

As per information received from National Testing Agency (NTA), 15,44,273 students appeared for the NEET-UG examination in 2021 while 17,64,571 appeared in 2022. Mr Mandaviya further said that 1,425 PG seats were left vacant after counselling in 2020-21, while 4,614 seats in 2019-2020. He also said that 273 seats had remained vacant for MBBS in 2019-2020 and 274 in 2018-2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

PG medical seats
