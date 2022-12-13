3,744 PG Medical Seats Remained Vacant In 2021-22: Government

Image credit: Shutterstock Out of 60,202 PG medical seats available for 2021-2022, 3,744 remained vacant after counselling.

Of 60,202 postgraduate (PG) medical seats available for 2021-2022, 3,744 remained vacant after counselling, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Similarly, of the 92,065 UG seats available in 2021-2022, 197 seats were left vacant for MBBS courses after counselling, the minister said in response to a question.

As per information received from National Testing Agency (NTA), 15,44,273 students appeared for the NEET-UG examination in 2021 while 17,64,571 appeared in 2022. Mr Mandaviya further said that 1,425 PG seats were left vacant after counselling in 2020-21, while 4,614 seats in 2019-2020. He also said that 273 seats had remained vacant for MBBS in 2019-2020 and 274 in 2018-2019.

