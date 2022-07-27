  • Home
37 Government Schools In Bihar Observe Friday As Weekly Holiday Instead Of Sunday; NCPCR Seeks Report

According to media reports, 37 government schools in five blocks of Bihar’s Kishanganj district, which has a significant Muslim population, have been observing Friday as their weekly holiday instead of Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 8:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Bihar government over 37 government schools in a Muslim-dominated district in the state observing weekly holiday on Friday instead of Sunday.

In a letter to Bihar chief secretary Amir Subhani, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo asked under whose direction has the decision been taken to declare Friday as the weekly holiday instead of Sunday. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the Bihar government within 10 days on the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Government School
