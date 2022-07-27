37 Government Schools In Bihar Observe Friday As Weekly Holiday Instead Of Sunday; NCPCR Seeks Report

NCPCR has sought a report on Bihar government schools over observing Friday as holiday

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Bihar government over 37 government schools in a Muslim-dominated district in the state observing weekly holiday on Friday instead of Sunday.

According to media reports, 37 government schools in five blocks of Bihar’s Kishanganj district, which has a significant Muslim population, have been observing Friday as their weekly holiday instead of Sunday.

In a letter to Bihar chief secretary Amir Subhani, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo asked under whose direction has the decision been taken to declare Friday as the weekly holiday instead of Sunday. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the Bihar government within 10 days on the matter.

