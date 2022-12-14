33 Per Cent Seats Vacant In Undergraduate Engineering Institutions In 2021-22: Government To Rajya Sabha

About 33 per cent of seats are vacant in undergraduate engineering institutions in 2021-22

About 33 per cent of seats are vacant in Undergraduate (UG) programmes at engineering institutions across the country, the Central government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 14. In reply to a question of Dr K Keshava Rao in the Upper House, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Subhas Sarkar shared the data of total approved intake and vacant seats in undergraduate engineering institutions in the last five years in the country.

According to the data shared by Dr Subhas Sarkar, a total of 12,53,337 candidates have been admitted to the undergraduate engineering institutions while 4,21,203 seats have been remained vacant for 2021-22 academic year.

Academic Year Total Approved Intake Vacant Seats 2017-18 14,65,873 7,22,112 2018-19 13,95,345 6,78,932 2019-20 13,28,247 5,87,314 2020-21 12,86,545 5,66,538 2021-22 12,53,337 4,21,203

Answering a question based on the reasons behind seats remaining vacant, Dr Subhas Sarkar said: “The filling up of seats in engineering institutes depends on the demand-supply situation which depends on the location of the institutes, academic and infrastructural facilities therein and the placement opportunities.”