  • Home
  • Education
  • 32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs: Official Data

32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs: Official Data

PM POSHAN Abhiyan: It showed the total central fund released till January 1 was Rs 5,256.97 crore out of which Rs 3,572.17 crore has been spent by the states and Union Territories while Rs 1,684.79 crore is unspent balance available with them.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 8:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Students Up To Class 7 To Get Lessons In Open Air Sessions From February 7 In West Bengal
Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad Schools Put Up 'Science Walls' To Inculcate Scientific Temper In Children
Dharmendra Pradhan Says Budget Forward-Looking, Lauds 'Record Allocation' For Education Sector
Government Push To Digital Education Through New University, 200 TV Channels For Classes 1 To 12
Union Budget 2022: From Virtual Labs To Digital University; Education Sector’s 5 Key Takeaways
Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu With COVID Norms In Place
32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs: Official Data
32 per cent funds earmarked under Poshan Abhiyan has remained unspent
New Delhi:

About 32 per cent of funds earmarked under Poshan Abhiyan till January 1 remain unspent by states and Union Territories, according to official data. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data on state and Union Territory-wise statement of funds released, utilized and unspent under Poshan Abhiyaan.

It showed the total central fund released till January 1 was Rs 5,256.97 crore out of which Rs 3,572.17 crore has been spent by the states and Union Territories while Rs 1,684.79 crore is unspent balance available with them. Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Sikkim have no unspent fund while West Bengal has not utilised any fund earmarked for it.

Poshan Abhiyaan was launched on March 8, 2018, with the vision of a malnutrition-free India.

The aim is to reduce malnutrition in a phased manner and achieve improvement in the nutritional status of children from 0 to 6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound way.

Further, Mission Poshan 2.0, an integrated nutrition support programme that subsumes Supplementary Nutrition Programme and POSHAN Abhiyaan ahead, was announced in budget 2021-2022. It intends to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes with a focus on developing practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity to disease and malnutrition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Mid Day meal scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
GATE 2022: From Admit Card Guidelines To Supreme Court Plea; Here’s All You Need To Know
GATE 2022: From Admit Card Guidelines To Supreme Court Plea; Here’s All You Need To Know
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released At Mcc.nic.in
Delhi University To Hold Academic Council Meeting On February 9 To Discuss UG Curriculum Framework
Delhi University To Hold Academic Council Meeting On February 9 To Discuss UG Curriculum Framework
.......................... Advertisement ..........................