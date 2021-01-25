  • Home
  • Education
  • 32 Children Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

32 Children Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Thirty-two children have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ this year for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 1:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Republic Day 2021: Famous Speeches By Indian Freedom Fighters
Uttar Pradesh Government To Offer Free Coaching For JEE, NEET, Other Exams
International Day of Education: World Celebrates It In Covid-19 Era
CBSE, University Toppers To Watch Republic Day Parade From Prime Minister’s Box
On National Girl Child Day, We Salute Our Desh Ki Beti : PM Modi
Gross Enrollment Ratio Of Girls Has Improved By 3.87 Percentage Points: Ministry
32 Children Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
32 Children Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
New Delhi:

Thirty-two children have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ this year for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery.

In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said the awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories.

"Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service," it said.

Commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners, but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the winners through video conferencing.

Click here for more Education News
Education News PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh: Free Coaching, Financial Help For JEE, NEET, Other Exams From February 16
Uttar Pradesh: Free Coaching, Financial Help For JEE, NEET, Other Exams From February 16
Republic Day 2021: Famous Speeches By Indian Freedom Fighters
Republic Day 2021: Famous Speeches By Indian Freedom Fighters
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Physics
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Physics
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Today At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Today At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP ICET Counselling 2020 Begins Today At Apicet.nic.in
AP ICET Counselling 2020 Begins Today At Apicet.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................