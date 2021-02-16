3,173 Students Who Migrated During COVID-19 Return To JNVs

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti with the support of Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home Affairs and state administrations has ensured the return of 3173 migrated students of Class 9 during the COVID-19 pandemic. NVS had provided study materials and printed assignments to the students. It also distributed educational kits to the students with special needs.

It ensured continuity of education during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking several initiatives such as following the COVID-19 protocol in the schools,arranging for online classes for students and helping the school teachers in conducting the online classes.

In spite of the pandemic, the JNVs launched a slew of education programmes for school teachers and students.

It started Vigyan Jyoti phase two as part of which the JNVs with the help of the Department of Science and Technology promoted the girl students to enroll themselves for formal education and ensure lower dropout rates among them.

It also started the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program as part of which teachers including Mr Vivekananda Gosh, JNV Kolar Karnataka and Mr Amit Kumar, JNV Shimla Himachal Pradesh have been selected for Fulbright Teaching Excellence Achievement (FTEA) and The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers (FDAI).

The NVS started the capacity building programmes in collaboration with the other organisations. Some of these programmes are-

Six Days’ Training Programme for Regional Language Teachers in collaboration with CIIL, Mysore was started as part of which 45 Malayalam, 106 Marathi, 94 Kannada and 69 Telugu language teachers of NVS have been trained.

Five Days’ Online Training Programme on Pedagogical Leadership for NVS Principals in collaboration with NIEPA New Delhi was started to prepare and implement Pedagogical Plans based on Competency based Education.