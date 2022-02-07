  • Home
  • Education
  • 312 Girl Cadets Admitted Into Class 6 In 33 Sainik Schools

312 Girl Cadets Admitted Into Class 6 In 33 Sainik Schools

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said six to 10 girl cadets have been admitted in Class 6 for the first time in each of the existing Sainik Schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 10:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Schools Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 In Delhi From Today
Delhi Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9 To 12; Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students
Schools, Colleges Reopening Today In Delhi, UP, Bihar And 2 Other States
Schools Reopen From Monday In Delhi For Classes 9-12
Bihar Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes Allowed To Reopen
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 7
312 Girl Cadets Admitted Into Class 6 In 33 Sainik Schools
312 girl cadets get admission to Sainik Schools
New Delhi:

As many as 312 girl cadets have been admitted in Class 6 in 33 existing Sainik Schools for the 2021-22 academic session, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said six to 10 girl cadets have been admitted in Class 6 for the first time in each of the existing Sainik Schools.

"312 girl cadets have been admitted in Class 6 in existing 33 Sainik Schools with effect from 2021-22 session," he said.

According to details provided by him, a total of 10 girl cadets was admitted by each of the 23 Sainik Schools while there are six schools each of which admitted nine girl cadets. There are two schools each of which admitted eight girl cadets while there were two others each of which admitted six girl students. Hundred new Sainik Schools are being set up under a new scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Sainik schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
SC Notice To Centre, Tamil Nadu On Allocation Of 50% Seats To Service Doctors In Select Courses In NEET SS
SC Notice To Centre, Tamil Nadu On Allocation Of 50% Seats To Service Doctors In Select Courses In NEET SS
Get Vaccinated Against Covid Before HSLC, HS Board Exams: Assam Chief Minister Urges Class 10, 12 Students
Get Vaccinated Against Covid Before HSLC, HS Board Exams: Assam Chief Minister Urges Class 10, 12 Students
Schools Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 In Delhi From Today
Schools Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 In Delhi From Today
TS Inter Exams 2022: TSBIE To Conduct Practical Exams Before Theory, Telangana Board Clarifies
TS Inter Exams 2022: TSBIE To Conduct Practical Exams Before Theory, Telangana Board Clarifies
.......................... Advertisement ..........................