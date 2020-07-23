31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules

A group of 31 students have filed a petition against the University Grants Commission (UGC) on its decision to conduct final year exams, compulsorily, by September-end. The case has been listed for the hearing on July 27.

The students, from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and many other states, have sought to quash the UGC notice released on July 6, in which the Commission has asked universities to compulsorily conduct the final year exams by September 30.

It has asked the universities to conduct the exams in offline mode using pen and paper; online mode or else by opting for blended mode of exam in which exams will be held in both online and offline mode.

In the notices released later, the UGC has been updating on how many universities have confirmed the feasibility in conducting the exams. So far, the UGC says, 603 universities will conduct the exam within September.

On the final year exams, the UGC says “performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects."

The exams for intermediate semesters, though, have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena had also moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the final year exams of universities across states in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai told PTI the petition filed by him was admitted on last Saturday. The Yuva Sena has demanded all states be given the right to take an appropriate decision based on the prevailing situation in their respective areas.

The youth wing is headed by Aaditya Thackeray who holds environment and tourism portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led state government.

The state government has already cancelled the final year or final semester examinations for professional and non-professional courses.

(With Inputs From A Vaidyanathan)