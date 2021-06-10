31 Engineering Colleges, 38 Polytechnic Institutes Set Up In Last 15 Years: Bihar CM

  • Home
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said a total of 31 engineering colleges and 38 polytechnic institutions have been set up in the state in the last 15 years.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 11:09 am IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said a total of 31 engineering colleges and 38 polytechnic institutions have been set up in the state in the last 15 years. He added that each district of the state now has at least one engineering college.

"The state has a total of three engineering colleges and 13 government polytechnic colleges from 1954 to 2005. They had admission capacities of 800 and 3,840 respectively," the Bihar CM tweeted.

Mr Kumar further said that he converted Bihar College of Engineering, Patna, which is one of the oldest engineering colleges of the country, into an NIT (National Institute of Technology) in 2004 when he was in the Centre.

"In the last 15 years, 38 engineering colleges and 31 polytechnic institutes have been established, with admission capacity of 9,975 and 11,332 respectively. Now every district of the state has at least one engineering college. Efforts will continue for the advancement of higher technical education in the state," he added.

