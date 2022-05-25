  • Home
  • Education
  • 31 Per Cent Teachers Still Not Proficient In Digital Tools After 2 Years Of Rapid Digitisation: Report

31 Per Cent Teachers Still Not Proficient In Digital Tools After 2 Years Of Rapid Digitisation: Report

According to a report titled "Digital Transformation of the Teaching Community", noted that because of the sudden transition to online teaching, majority of teachers learnt by practice or doing.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2022 10:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NAS 2021: Ministry Of Education Releases National Achievement Survey Report
Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community
Nursery Admissions: Directorate Of Education Invites Applications For Last Year's Vacant Seats
AISSEE 2022: Admission Process For 10 Newly Approved Sainik Schools Begins; Check Details
Jammu And Kashmir: Shortage Of Teachers In Government Schools Triggers 'Crisis-Like' Situation In Ramban
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On PIL Concerning Sanitary Napkins For Girl Students In Schools
31 Per Cent Teachers Still Not Proficient In Digital Tools After 2 Years Of Rapid Digitisation: Report
Report says that 31 per cent of teachers are still not highly proficient with digital tools
Image credit: Shutterstock
Mumbai:

Even after two years of rapid digitisation, a report has revealed that around 31 per cent of teachers are still not highly proficient with digital tools. According to a report by TeamLease EdTech titled "Digital Transformation of the Teaching Community", noted that because of the sudden transition to online teaching, majority of teachers (close to 79.34 per cent) learnt by practice or doing. "It has been over two years since we witnessed a sudden, unplanned, overnight shift to digital learning.

"Back in September 2020, six months into the pandemic, when we did a survey for our study on 'The use of Technology in Teaching and Learning in Indian Higher Education Institutes' more than 80 per cent of the teachers were uncomfortable with online teaching," TeamLease EdTech Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said. He said, after two years, 30.58 per cent of teachers are yet to gain complete proficiency.

The report was done through a survey with over 1,000 teachers pan India. Interestingly, the report also found that 90.08 per cent of teachers foresee a use for the technical and pedagogical skills that they have acquired over the last two years. In fact, 66.94 per cent of them felt that these new skills have opened better career opportunities for them.

"Digital learning is here to stay and with a continual increase in the integration of digital mechanisms with conventional learning, upskilling and reskilling the teaching community on a regular basis will be crucial. More and more Higher Education Institutes have realised the value of having formal training," TeamLease EdTech co-founder and president Neeti Sharma said.

Currently, 79.34 per cent of teachers are undergoing some form of training conducted by the institutes or taking Online/MOOC courses, she said. The report also found that there are challenges in the digital learning space. Over 75.04 per cent of educators feel that students tend to lose interest during online classes and 44.63 per cent of teachers feel that both students and teachers are still uncomfortable with digital integration.

From an infrastructural point of view, 65.29 per cent of teachers feel internet connectivity is a challenge and 50.41 per cent of them feel that there is a shortage of dedicated laptops or smartphones with students, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School teachers

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
38% Students Faced Difficulty In Learning During COVID-19 Pandemic: NAS 2021 Report
38% Students Faced Difficulty In Learning During COVID-19 Pandemic: NAS 2021 Report
CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes
CUET 2022 Application Correction Process Starts; Here’s How To Make Changes
JEE MAIN 2022 To be Conducted Next Month; Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Admit Card Details
JEE MAIN 2022 To be Conducted Next Month; Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Admit Card Details
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Exposure Camp For Higher Secondary, UG Students From Gujarat’s Rural Tribal District
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Exposure Camp For Higher Secondary, UG Students From Gujarat’s Rural Tribal District
NAS 2021: Ministry Of Education Releases National Achievement Survey Report
NAS 2021: Ministry Of Education Releases National Achievement Survey Report
.......................... Advertisement ..........................